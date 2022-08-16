Wigan man fined for wasting police time after calling 999 to report false emergencies

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police urged people to consider when they call 999 after taking action against the Ince man.

A police spokesman said: “A male on Manchester Rd who called the police numerous times over the weekend reporting emergencies that were proven to false has been issued with a penalty notice for wasting police time.

The man phoned police several times over the weekend to report false emergencies. Library image.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...