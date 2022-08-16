News you can trust since 1853
Wigan man fined for wasting police time after calling 999 to report false emergencies

A Wigan man has been given a penalty notice for wasting police team after making multiple malicious phone calls.

By Gaynor Clarke
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 8:16 am

Police urged people to consider when they call 999 after taking action against the Ince man.

A police spokesman said: “A male on Manchester Rd who called the police numerous times over the weekend reporting emergencies that were proven to false has been issued with a penalty notice for wasting police time.

The man phoned police several times over the weekend to report false emergencies. Library image.

“Please do not misuse the 999 system. That paramedic, police officer or firefighter may be needed elsewhere.”