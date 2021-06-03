Wigan man fined £500 for attacking three people at supermarket
A Wigan man who attacked three people at a supermarket has a big court bill to pay.
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 4:09 pm
Updated
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 4:10 pm
John Thompson, 29, of Lily Lane, Bamfurlong, stood before borough justices to admit to the assaults by beating of Lisa Durkin, Abbas Artar and Abigail Cunliffe in Horwich while also threatening and abusing staff at the Mason Street store there.
He was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £500 comprising fines, court costs and a victim services surcharge.
