Wigan man fined £500 for attacking three people at supermarket

John Thompson, 29, of Lily Lane, Bamfurlong, stood before borough justices to admit to the assaults by beating of Lisa Durkin, Abbas Artar and Abigail Cunliffe in Horwich while also threatening and abusing staff at the Mason Street store there.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.