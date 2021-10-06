Wigan man found guilty of two sex attacks

A Wigan man has been found guilty of two sex attacks.

By Post reporter
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 4:30 pm
Updated Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 4:32 pm

After a four-day trial at Bolton Crown Court, 34-year-old James Armstrong, was convicted by a jury of two counts of assault by penetration. He will be sentenced on November 5.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.

Bolton Crown Court