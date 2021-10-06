Wigan man found guilty of two sex attacks

After a four-day trial at Bolton Crown Court, 34-year-old James Armstrong, was convicted by a jury of two counts of assault by penetration. He will be sentenced on November 5.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.