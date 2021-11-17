Wigan man found not guilty of robbery
A Wigan man has been cleared of a mugging.
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 4:54 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 4:57 pm
Jordan Lee, 29, of Penshaw Avenue, Hawkley Hall, had denied robbing Rhys Banks of £25 on February 26 but admitted to theft from a person and assault by beating when he appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge.
The prosecution and defence agreed that the most serious charge be dropped and he was told that he was not guilty of the crime.
For the assault he was given a 12-month community order involving 75 hours of unpaid work.
There was no separate penalty for the theft.
