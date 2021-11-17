Wigan man found not guilty of robbery

Jordan Lee, 29, of Penshaw Avenue, Hawkley Hall, had denied robbing Rhys Banks of £25 on February 26 but admitted to theft from a person and assault by beating when he appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge.

The prosecution and defence agreed that the most serious charge be dropped and he was told that he was not guilty of the crime.

For the assault he was given a 12-month community order involving 75 hours of unpaid work.

Bolton Crown Court

There was no separate penalty for the theft.