Wigan man given community sentence after admitting stalking
A community sentence has been imposed on a Wigan man who admits stalking.
Monday, 27th September 2021, 10:51 am
Updated
Monday, 27th September 2021, 10:52 am
Gerrad Selvadurai, 49, of Old Road, Ashton, stood before Wigan magistrates to admit harassing Olivia Thomas-Moore between July 18 and August 9. He was made the subject of an electronically-tagged curfew confining him to his house between 7pm and 7am until December 14. Selvadurai must also complete 30 days of rehabilitation activities, is the subject of a restraining order until September 2023 and he must pay £95 to victim services.
