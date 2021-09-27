Wigan man given community sentence after admitting stalking

Gerrad Selvadurai, 49, of Old Road, Ashton, stood before Wigan magistrates to admit harassing Olivia Thomas-Moore between July 18 and August 9. He was made the subject of an electronically-tagged curfew confining him to his house between 7pm and 7am until December 14. Selvadurai must also complete 30 days of rehabilitation activities, is the subject of a restraining order until September 2023 and he must pay £95 to victim services.