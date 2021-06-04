Wigan man given suspended prison sentence for attacks
A man has been sentenced for a series of attacks.
Kevin Nelson, 35, of Hemfield Close, Ince, had already appeared before Wigan justices to admit assaulting Amy Coutes and Pamela Kerr, causing Peter Kerr actual bodily harm and damaging Ms Coutes’s car on June 3, 2019 and also damaging Clare Wright’s gate last August 24.
Returning for his sentencing, Nelson was given an 18-week prison term but it was suspended for two years.
He must complete 100 hours’ unpaid work and 20 days’ rehab activities, while paying £200 to victim services and the courts.
