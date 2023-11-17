News you can trust since 1853
Wigan man guilty of running one cannabis farm - but cleared of growing another

A Wigan man accused of running two cannabis farms has been convicted on one count and cleared of the other.
By Charles Graham
Published 17th Nov 2023, 12:30 GMT
A Preston Crown Court jury decided that 33-year-old Benjamin O'Shaughnessy of Sandbrook Gardens in Orrell, was innocent of cultivating 128 plants of the class B drug at an address in Skelmersdale on May 11 last year and to possessing those drugs with intent to supply them.

But he was found guilty of producing 60 cannabis plants at an address in Preston on December 18 2022.

He was given a nine-month custodial sentence but it was suspended for 12 months. He was also ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.