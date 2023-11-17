Wigan man guilty of running one cannabis farm - but cleared of growing another

A Wigan man accused of running two cannabis farms has been convicted on one count and cleared of the other.

A Preston Crown Court jury decided that 33-year-old Benjamin O'Shaughnessy of Sandbrook Gardens in Orrell, was innocent of cultivating 128 plants of the class B drug at an address in Skelmersdale on May 11 last year and to possessing those drugs with intent to supply them.

But he was found guilty of producing 60 cannabis plants at an address in Preston on December 18 2022.

