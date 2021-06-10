Wigan man had 44 images of gravest category of abuse of children

David Murphy, 58, of Short Street in Wigan, had appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to possessing 44 images that fall into the gravest category of abuse (A), 68 category B and 280 category C and a trial date had been set for next January.

But at a pre-trial preparation hearing, the defence announced he was changing his plea and on returning to the dock he was given a six-month custodial term but it was suspended for two years.

Murphy was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for seven years and is the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period.

Bolton Crown Court