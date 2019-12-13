Wigan man hit taxi driver in the face after fare row

A Wigan man has pleaded guility to hitting a taxi driver after he got into a row over a fare while coming back from a night out.

Lee Forshaw, of Wigan Road, Bryn, had got into the taxi after drinking six pints at the Bryn Labour Club, at around 11.15pm on November 13.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

Wigan justices heard he was asked by taxi driver Ruhul Amin where he was going back to, of which Forshaw, who was in the front seat of the vehicle, replied, “Wigan”.

This prompted Mr Amin to become increasingly concerned that he wasn’t going to get paid, so he asked him for the money up front, but Forshaw said he would pay him the money when the journey had finished.

Tess Kenyon, prosecuting, said that Forshaw then started to become aggressive and swear and shout, before jumping out and hitting Mr Amin in the face with the back of his hand.

She said: “Mr Amin then phoned the police and Forshaw was arrested.”

The 31-year-old admitted assaulting Mr Amin who sustained injuries to his mouth.

Nick Lloyd, defending, said: “There is a photo that shows Mr Amin suffered a small cut to his lip. There is no suggestion that it was a sustained assault or anything other than a single blow. It could have even been non-deliberate given the logistics of where he was sat in the vehicle, as the back of his hand could have made contact when he was animated.”

Justices adjourned sentence until December 12 to study the injuries and a victim impact statement.