Wigan man hit with fly-posting fine

A Wigan music promoter has been hit with a court fine and heavy legal costs after being found guilty of a fly-posting campaign across the town.

Paul Maiden, who runs the music promotion company Mad Dog Promotions, was found guilty of three offences of fly-posting following a trial at Wigan Magistrates’ Court.

Maiden, 44, of Warrington Road, Wigan, had pleaded guilty to a fourth charge at an early hearing.

The court heard that the offences were committed between July and October last year and were part of a fly-posting campaign carried out by Maiden in Wigan.

The posters were plastered on traffic signal control boxes, security fencing and a railway bridge in Whelley and Marus Bridge.

Wigan Council brought the prosecution as part of a crackdown on fly-posting which they described as a “blight on communities”.

Dave Littler, Wigan Council’s planning enforcement officer, told the court that following complaints he investigated who was responsible for the fly-posting.

Mr Littler said the posters for Mad Dog Promotion concerts at the Old Courts art centre by Bad Manners, a Sex Pistols tribute act and a group called Focus, were found in several places in the town.

Dave Jenkins, managing director for the Old Courts, was a witness in the case and said he had been contacted by members of the public complaining about the posters.

“Because our name was on the posters they assumed it was us who was doing the fly-posting,” he said.

As a consequence Mr Jenkins had updated the venue’s terms and conditions with promoters in July last year to underline there was a “zero tolerance” approach to fly-posting.

Despite this the fly-posting had continued and the Old Courts later severed ties with Maiden.

In his defence Mr Maiden claimed he was unaware who had carried out the fly-posting but magistrates dismissed this and found him guilty of the three charges.

He was ordered to pay a £500 contribution to the £1,800 legal costs of the council and was also fined £120.

Councillor Kevin Anderson, Wigan Council’s cabinet member for environment, said: “Fly-posting is an illegal blight on our communities and makes town centre and residential locations an eyesore.

“We have a zero tolerance approach when it comes to fly-posting and we know our residents and businesses support this stance.

“As this successful prosecution highlights anyone who is responsible for carrying out fly-posting will face prosecution and a fine.”

The council continues to work with the Old Courts and other music venues in the town to help stamp out fly-posting.