Wigan man in court charged with carrying broken bottle and kitchen knife

A man has been accused of being armed with both a blade and a broken bottle.
By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT
John Hampson, 28, of Sydney Street, Orrell, appeared before Wigan magistrates charged with possessing the bottle on Anjou Boulevard on January 9 and then, when arrested and taken to the nearby Wigan police station, was also armed with a kitchen knife.

The case was adjourned to March 7.

No pleas have yet been entered.