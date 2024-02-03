Wigan man in court charged with carrying broken bottle and kitchen knife
A man has been accused of being armed with both a blade and a broken bottle.
John Hampson, 28, of Sydney Street, Orrell, appeared before Wigan magistrates charged with possessing the bottle on Anjou Boulevard on January 9 and then, when arrested and taken to the nearby Wigan police station, was also armed with a kitchen knife.
The case was adjourned to March 7.
No pleas have yet been entered.