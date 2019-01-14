Wigan man in court over one-punch street attack during the World Cup

A Wigan man accused of punching a dad-to-be and knocking him unconscious will face a crown court judge after entering no plea at his first hearing.

Dominic McPherson, of St James’s Grove, Poolstock, stands accused of causing Mark Collier grievous bodily harm and assault by beating against Adam Buckley following an incident on June 18 last year on Wigan Road in Ashton.

The 21-year-old indicated no plea as he appeared in the dock at Wigan Magistrates’ Court.

The charges relate to an incident which took place after England’s World Cup game against Turkey back in June on Wigan Road in Ashton.

Mark was knocked unconscious in an unprovoked attack in Ashton town centre as he and his friend Adam waited for taxi after a night out watching an England World Cup football match.

The pair had been at The Presidential American Bar on Bolton Road but moved on to the Red Lion on Gerard Street before heading to the taxi rank where the attack happened.

The incident left Mark with a bleed on the brain. His friend, Adam, said that he thought he “had been killed” as he lay seemingly lifeless on the road.

Following the attack, Mark had no recollection of what happened. He spent five days in the neurological unit of Salford Royal Hospital.

He was also forced to cancel a dream holiday with his fiancée in Gran Canaria because doctors said it was not safe for him to travel.

McPherson’s next hearing will take place on February 6 at Bolton Crown Court and he has been bailed in the meantime.