Wigan man in sword threat
A Wigan man has admitted to threatening another with a sword.
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 3:54 pm
Dylan Patten, 26, of Eccleston Street, Swinley, stood before borough magistrates to plead guilty to possessing the lethal weapon with the intention of menacing Stephen Pimlott and to threatening him with unlawful violence - both on August 23. The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on September 22 and Patten was remanded in custody until then.
