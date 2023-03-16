Wigan man jailed for 10 years for his part in major drug dealing operation
A Wigan man was among 26 people jailed for more than 130 years after a major investigation targeting drug dealers.
Police took down a supply operation in Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde between October 2020 and June 2021, after targeting dealers taking large quantities of class A drugs into the area, which were then distributed at street level.
Among the men who have now been sentenced was Christopher Sharrock, 30, of Lancaster Road, Marsh Green, who was jailed for 10 years.
One part of the investigation – named Operation Warrior – saw members of a Wyre-based gang convicted for distributing cocaine.
Another part focused on a cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin supply ring controlled by Daniel Myerscough, who was responsible for arranging and buying bulk quantities of drugs.
One of those who helped him was James Black, who was in prison for drug trafficking offences. He had access to four phone numbers and was in contact with deal phone lines selling drugs.
Det Insp Kathryn Riley said: “This was a complex investigation which targeted the activity of offenders bringing large quantities of class A drugs into the Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde areas.
“We targeted people operating at different levels within organised crime groups.
“The operation led to a large number of people being convicted and the length of the custodial sentences handed out by the courts confirms how seriously the supply of drugs is taken.
“Drugs can do serious harm to communities and this operation sends out the message that we won’t tolerate drug dealing.”
Also jailed at Preston Crown Court were: Michael Welsh, 56, of Ash Road, Thornton, eight years and eight months; Gary Johnson, 63, of Rede Avenue, Fleetwood, five years and five months; Christopher Dixon, 31, of Swallow Close, Thornton, two years and five months; Kristoffer Pilkington, 41, Blackpool Road, Poulton, two years and nine months; Daniel Myerscough, 34, of Stoneway Road, Thornton, 10 years; James Black, 37, of Kildare Avenue, Thornton, 13 years; Alan Laughlin, 54, of Lune Grove, Blackpool, seven years and six months; Kyle Sullivan, 36, of Springfield Grove, Liverpool, nine years; Debra Curran, 56, of Airdrie Place, Blackpool, five years and five months; Anthony Hayes, 35, of Lennox Court, Blackpool, four years and six months; Anthony Judge, 53, of the Promenade, Blackpool, two years and two months; Liam Kelly, 52, of Kairnryan Close, Bispham, four years and six months; Craig Wright, 39, of no fixed address, nine years; Jake Belcher, 23, of Salthouse Avenue, Blackpool, three years and six months; Tony Butcher, 34, of Airdrie Place, Blackpool, four years and five months; Kyle McCabe, 27, of Coleridge Road, Blackpool, three years and six months; Saul Harvey, 24, of Nolan Street, Manchester, two years and two months; Jack Houghton, 23, of School Road, Blackpool, three years; Jae Prince, 33, of Westmorland Road, Blackpool, two years and eight months; William Welsh, 25, of Warley Road, Blackpool, four years and four months; Andrew Sweet, 47, of Falmouth Road, Blackpool, six years; Ryan Taylor, 22, of Acorn Mews, Blackpool, four years and six months; John Kirkwood, 39, of George Street, Blackpool, five years and five months; Daniel Holt, 24, of First Avenue, Blackpool, two years; and Darren Thomas, 32, of Dinmore Avenue, Blackpool, three years.