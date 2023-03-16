Wigan man jailed for 10 years for his part in major drug dealing operation

Police took down a supply operation in Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde between October 2020 and June 2021, after targeting dealers taking large quantities of class A drugs into the area, which were then distributed at street level.

Among the men who have now been sentenced was Christopher Sharrock, 30, of Lancaster Road, Marsh Green, who was jailed for 10 years.

One part of the investigation – named Operation Warrior – saw members of a Wyre-based gang convicted for distributing cocaine.

Another part focused on a cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin supply ring controlled by Daniel Myerscough, who was responsible for arranging and buying bulk quantities of drugs.

One of those who helped him was James Black, who was in prison for drug trafficking offences. He had access to four phone numbers and was in contact with deal phone lines selling drugs.

Det Insp Kathryn Riley said: “This was a complex investigation which targeted the activity of offenders bringing large quantities of class A drugs into the Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde areas.

“We targeted people operating at different levels within organised crime groups.

“The operation led to a large number of people being convicted and the length of the custodial sentences handed out by the courts confirms how seriously the supply of drugs is taken.

“Drugs can do serious harm to communities and this operation sends out the message that we won’t tolerate drug dealing.”