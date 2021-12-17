Wigan man jailed for blackmail

Christopher Bond 21, of Upper Dicconson Street, Swinley, had been accused of making an unwarranted demand with menaces against a man in a bid to steal £3,000.

Making his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge, he entered a guilty plea and was given the custodial sentence.

