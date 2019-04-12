Wigan man jailed for driving whilst disqualified for the seventh time

A Wigan man has been jailed for 16 weeks after driving whilst disqualified for the seventh time.

Yesterday (Thursday) Lancashire police officers had a "short pursuit" with a Vectra in Hoghton.

The driver James Byres from Frog Lane had already been banned from driving six times.

Lancashire Road Police Tweeted: "Yesterday MN21 had a short pursuit with this Vectra in Hoghton. The driver James Byres, Frog Lane, Wigan was already disqualified from driving X 6!!! Having only been recently released from prison for driving offences he was arrsted & was today sent back for 16 weeks. #T1TacOps