Wigan man jailed for stalking and twice breaching restraining order

A Wigan man is behind bars after stalking a woman and twice breaching a restraining order.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 16th Jan 2024, 04:55 GMT
Kyle Hesketh, 33, of Belmont Avenue, Bickershaw, pleaded guilty to stalking the woman and causing her to fear violence between October 1 and 29.

Wigan justices heard she thought violence would be used towards her at least twice, he phoned her around 100 times on October 28 and turned up at her home on October 29.

He also admitted breaching a restraining order when he contacted her on October 28 and 29.

Wigan magistrates sent him to prison for 36 weeks.