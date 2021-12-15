Wigan man "made 15,000 indecent images of children"
A Wigan man has been accused of making a massive 15,543 indecent images of children.
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 8:50 am
Updated
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 8:52 am
Barrie Traynor, 40 of Warrington Road, Abram, was sent by Wigan and Leigh magistrates to appear before a Bolton Crown Court judge on January 12.
All the images in the allegation are said to fall into the lowest category of abuse seriousness: C.
Traynor was released on unconditional bail pending the next hearing.
He has yet to enter a plea to the single charge.
