Wigan man "made 15,000 indecent images of children"

Barrie Traynor, 40 of Warrington Road, Abram, was sent by Wigan and Leigh magistrates to appear before a Bolton Crown Court judge on January 12.

All the images in the allegation are said to fall into the lowest category of abuse seriousness: C.

Traynor was released on unconditional bail pending the next hearing.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

He has yet to enter a plea to the single charge.