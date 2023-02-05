Wigan man ordered to pay compensation for smashing a hotel's bank card reader
A Wigan man who smashed a hotel's bank card reader has been given a conditional discharge.
By Charles Graham
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Borough magistrates heard that Neil Masters, 37, of Lee Street in Wigan, caused £4,000 damage to the Proximity swipe payment device at a Premier Inn in Ormskirk on November 22 last year.
As well as the 12-month discharge, his punishment also includes paying £360 in compensation ot Premier Inns.