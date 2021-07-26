Wigan man ordered to sign sex offenders’ register over indecent images of children

Darren Burns, 49, of Keats Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, was sentenced for seven offences by a judge at Bolton Crown Court.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to making 23 pictures which fell into the gravest category of seriousness (A), as well as two category B images and 26 category C.

Burns was also charged with distributing nine category A images, one B category picture and two category C, along with possessing extreme pornographic images of intercourse with a horse.

Bolton Crown Court

All the offences happened between July 20, 2018 and December 23, 2019.

The judge imposed a 36-month community order, which includes nine months of treatment for alcohol dependency, attending the Horizon programme for sex offenders for 27 days and 15 days of rehabilitation activities. Burns must sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for five years and is banned from accessing the internet on a device without risk management software installed.