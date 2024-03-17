Wigan man phoned woman 100 times in a day in stalking campaign
A Wigan man phoned a woman more than 100 times in a day, left 80 voicemail messages and watched her home and workplace, a court heard.
Robert Marsh, 39, of Oak Green Road, Lowton, also went to her house on three days in February.
He pleaded guilty to stalking the woman between February 15 and March 5.
A 12-month community order was handed down, with 80 hours of unpaid work and 10 days of rehabilitation activities.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.
A restraining order bans Marsh from contacting the woman for 12 months.