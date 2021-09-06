Wigan man pleads guilty to assaulting two police officers

Kieron Hodgkinson, 38, of Severn Drive, Norley, admitted to Wigan justices that he assaulted PCs McQueen and Bird during the course of their duties on July 30. The case was adjourned for the preparation of pre-sentence reports until September 9.

