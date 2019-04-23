Wigan man pleads guilty to lewd sexual offences

A Wigan man is set to face a crown court judge after pleading guilty to lewd sexual offences.



Daniel Aldred, of Burghley Way, in Ince, appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court charged with two offences, both of which he admitted.

The 26-year-old was accused of recording another person doing a “private act” which he then used to obtain “sexual gratification”.

The court states that the victim did not give their consent to being filmed.

He also admitted to having three indecent images of a child.

The offences took place between June and August 2017.

Aldred will be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on May 15. Until then he remains on bail.