Wigan man pleads not guilty to driving while over alcohol limit
A Wigan man has denied getting behind the wheel while over the drink-drive limit.
Anthony Holland, 39, of Standishgate, Wigan, is accused of driving a Volkswagen Polo on Holt Street, Hindley, on October 9 with 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mcg.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until the next hearing, which will take place at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on January 16.