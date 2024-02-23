Wigan man punished for assaulting woman twice and stalking her for weeks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stuart Otter, 52, of Lower Longshoot, Scholes, pleaded guilty to causing serious distress by stalking the woman between January 2 and February 5, when he sent a number of messages and made several phone calls.

He also admitted two charges of assaulting her by beating, following incidents which took place on November 15 and December 31.

Magistrates imposed a community order

Manchester city magistrates imposed an 18-month community order, which includes a programme running for 29 days and 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

A restraining order was imposed to prohibit Otter contacting the woman and going to a named street in Wigan until August 21, 2025.