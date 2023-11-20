Wigan man punished for vandalism at Cumbrian caravan park
A man has appeared before Wigan justices to admit vandalising a caravan.
Glen Singleton, 28, of Sandy Lane, Hindley, pleaded guilty to smashing a window of a mobile home belonging to Judith Charters at Lowther Holiday Park, Penrith in Cumbria, on July 9 2021.
He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay court costs and victim services surcharge totalling £107.