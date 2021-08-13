Wigan man remanded in custody

A Wigan man has been remanded in custody over a variety of offences.

By Post reporter
Friday, 13th August 2021, 4:27 pm
Updated Friday, 13th August 2021, 4:45 pm

Matthew Fillingham, 27, of Belle Green Lane, Ince, appeared before Wigan justices charged with receiving stolen store cards, a BT phone bill, vehicle registration plates and a Ford Fiesta belonging to five different men, failing to surrender to custody and stealing a brooch from a house in Bolton Road, Aspull, on December 23. He was remanded in custody until September 10.

