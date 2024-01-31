News you can trust since 1853
Wigan man remanded into custody after facing domestic abuse charges

A Wigan 37-year-old is facing domestic abuse charges.
By Charles Graham
Published 31st Jan 2024, 04:55 GMT
Jamie Ascroft, of Levens Place, Ince, appeared before Manchester and Salford justices accused of controlling and coercive behaviour towards a named woman between February 1 last year and January 26 this year and also to assaulting her by inflicting actual bodily harm on November 15.

He was remanded in custody until he makes his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on March 1.

Ascroft has yet to enter any pleas.