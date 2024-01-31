Wigan man remanded into custody after facing domestic abuse charges
A Wigan 37-year-old is facing domestic abuse charges.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jamie Ascroft, of Levens Place, Ince, appeared before Manchester and Salford justices accused of controlling and coercive behaviour towards a named woman between February 1 last year and January 26 this year and also to assaulting her by inflicting actual bodily harm on November 15.
He was remanded in custody until he makes his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on March 1.
Ascroft has yet to enter any pleas.