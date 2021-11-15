Wigan man remanded on wounding charge

A young man has been accused of trying to cause another grievous bodily harm.

By Charles Graham
Monday, 15th November 2021, 9:27 am
Updated Monday, 15th November 2021, 9:28 am
Kieran Barrington, 21, of Forest Avenue, Beech Hill, is charged with attempting the unlawful and malicious wounding of Stephen Argent and possessing a kitchen knife on November 5.

Because of the seriousness of the allegations, the case was immediately sent to Bolton Crown Court where Barrington will make a first appearance before a judge on December 13. He is remanded in custody until then.

In the meantime, however he has been given a community punishment for stealing a woman’s keys on the same day. Barrington admitted the theft from Chelsy Hyemes and the bench was told the crime was committed while the defendant was already the subject of a community order for bank card fraud and handling stolen goods.

His punishment included 230 hours of unpaid work, an alcohol treatment course and paying a fine and court costs totalling £135.