Wigan man repeatedly breached non-molestation order

Jay Cooke, 24, of Linney Square, Scholes, is charged with contacting Tanya Payton on social media on September 24 then going to an address in Ridyard Street in early February in contravention of a court ruling. Cooke denies the charges and will be tried on October 19.

