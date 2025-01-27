Wigan man reported for illegal practice of hare coursing
He also had to make his way home car-less after officers confiscated his vehicle.
For centuries a practice sometimes for pest control but also for human entertainment, coursing was banned in his country by the Hunting Act of 2004 after years of outcry from animal welfare campaigners.
It involved setting greyhounds on the equally swift-moving mammals.
But illegal courses still continue and that flat farmlands of West Lancashire have historically been a haunt for the “sport.”
And on Sunday January 26 a man from Wigan was arrested after officers received a tip-off from locals.
A social media post from Lancashire Constabulary read: “A 39-year-old man from Abram, Wigan obviously thought this morning's improved weather was a good opportunity for a spot of illegal hare coursing in Bickerstaffe.
"He obviously hadn't accounted for our fantastic local residents, or the quick response of your South Rural Task Force and was detained, interviewed at scene and reported for hare coursing, before being left to make his own way home.
"This was without his vehicle, as we seized that under the Hunting Act.
"The court will decide the outcome and the fate of this vehicle; the field the male was detained in had been freshly planted with winter food crops, this is food destined for your tables, so not only is this illegal activity incredibly cruel, it also directly impacts our farming communities hard work growing our food.