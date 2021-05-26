Wigan man sentenced for going shopping with stolen bank card

Marc Moore, 36, of Lamberhead Road, Pemberton, stood before Wigan justices to admit the theft from Steven Meehan on January 18 and the subsequent use of one of his cards to make purchases of £46.93.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work and complete 25 days’ rehab activities.

Moore must also pay £180 to the court and victim services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan and Leigh Courthouse