Wigan man sentenced for going shopping with stolen bank card
A man who stole a wallet and its contents then used a bank card to go shopping has been given a community punishment.
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 2:15 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 2:16 pm
Marc Moore, 36, of Lamberhead Road, Pemberton, stood before Wigan justices to admit the theft from Steven Meehan on January 18 and the subsequent use of one of his cards to make purchases of £46.93.
He was ordered to carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work and complete 25 days’ rehab activities.
Moore must also pay £180 to the court and victim services.
