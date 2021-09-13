Wigan man seriously hurt after brutal attack

Police are appealing for witnesses after the violent assault on Crab Tree Lane, Atherton.

The 37-year-old male was assaulted by another man outside the Royal Mail delivery office on Saturday evening.

In a post on Facebook by the victim’s father, he was said to have sustained a broken eye socket and jaw and was taken to Bolton Royal Hospital, where he remains undergoing treatment.

Police are calling for any witnesses to come forward

His injuries are described by the police as serious but not life-threatening.

The father said that he hoped people shopping at the nearby Tesco at the time might have vital information and come forward to police.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said that anyone with details should contact officers on 0161 856 7182 quoting incident 3273 of 11/09/21. Alternatively, details can be passed here via our LiveChat function or via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.