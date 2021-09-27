Wigan man spared jail after finally admitting assault

Glenn Campbell, 47, of Bridge Street, Hindley, had initially pleaded not guilty to causing Julia Donegan actual bodily harm on January 24. But on a later appearance at Wigan Magistrates’ Court, he changed his plea. And now before a Bolton Crown Court judge he has been given a two-year prison sentence but it was suspended for two years. He also has to complete 45 days of rehabilitation activities, complete alcohol abstinance and building better relationships course, be the subject of a night-time curfew and of a five-year restraining order.