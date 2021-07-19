Wigan man spared jail over assault and threatening message
A man who admitted to an attack and sending a threatening message has been spared an immediate jail term.
Andrew Cunliffe, of Brindley Street in Pemberton, had initially denied assaulting Alfred Bullough on May 29 last year. The 40-year-old was also charged with sending an indecent or grossly offensive Facebook message to David Bullough on the same day.
A trial was due to take place last month at Bolton Crown Court but Cunliffe changed his plea and has now been given a 16-week prison sentence which was suspended for two years.
He must also complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and pay £128 to victim services. The judge also imposed a restraining order preventing any contact with both of his victims and another named relative.
