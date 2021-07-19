Wigan man spared jail over assault and threatening message

Andrew Cunliffe, of Brindley Street in Pemberton, had initially denied assaulting Alfred Bullough on May 29 last year. The 40-year-old was also charged with sending an indecent or grossly offensive Facebook message to David Bullough on the same day.

A trial was due to take place last month at Bolton Crown Court but Cunliffe changed his plea and has now been given a 16-week prison sentence which was suspended for two years.

He must also complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and pay £128 to victim services. The judge also imposed a restraining order preventing any contact with both of his victims and another named relative.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bolton Crown Court