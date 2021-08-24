Wigan man spared jail over benefit fraud

James Carter, 56, of Hesketh Street, failed to inform Wigan Council and the Department for Work and Pensions that he was living with his partner Susan Shield, and so received more benefits than those to which he was entitled, Wigan justices heard. He overclaimed housing benefit, a council tax reduction and employment support allowances over various periods between 2016 and 2019.

He was given a six-month prison sentence but it was suspended for 12 months and was ordered to pay £200 to victim services and the court. Magistrates told him: “This was a serious defrauding of the public purse. You were aware of what you were doing and at the time made no effort to inform the authorities of your change of circumstances. The starting point is more than 26 weeks’ custody for an amount of £19,000 but you have already been punished by the amount of time this case has taken and the issues you have with your health, your first time guilty plea and the fact that you have no previous offences.”