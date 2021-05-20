Wigan man stalked woman and threatened to burn her house down
A Wigan man has confessed to stalking a woman and threatening to burn her house down.
Andrew Mullins, 37, of no fixed address, appeared in the dock before Wigan and Leigh magistrates to plead guilty to bombarding Zoe Tammadge with emails, turning up at her home uninvited and threatening an arson attack on April 13 this year.
He was ordered by the bench to complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and has a total of £275 to pay as a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge.
Last September Mullins was jailed for 12 weeks for breaching a restraining order that had been imposed by the courts in 2014 in order to prevent his having contact with another woman, Emma Jones.
Justices observed at the time of that case that the defendant had a “flagrant disregard for court orders.”
