Wigan man stole plants and damaged fence

Sean Evans, 28, of Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw, stood before Wigan justices to admit taking the plants, estimated to have been worth £1,000 from Kenyon Nurseries at Culcheth and breaking the barrier belonging to owner Brian Durkin on August 8. The bench ordered that Evans also complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and pay £500 in compensation.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.