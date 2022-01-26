Wigan man stole £230 worth of clothing from Next store

A community order has been imposed on a man who stole clothes from a store and threatened two people.

By Charles Graham
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 7:40 am
Updated Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 7:42 am
Wigan and Leigh court

Gary Allen, 36, of Woodhouse Lane, Beech Hill, stood before Wigan justices to admit to stealing £230 worth of clothing from Next on November 30, having menaced both Raymond Brown and Bryon Austin on October 10 in an unrelated incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

His punishment includes completing a drug dependency programme and 20 days of rehabilitation activities. He was also made the subject of a two-year criminal behaviour order which bars him from Asda Newtown and Robin Retail Park.

Susan McCarthy-Morgan, 55, from the same address, also admitted to the Next threat, was put on a drug treatment programme, ordered to complete 10 days of rehab activities and pay the same fine and compensation.

But she also faces charges of stealing £160 worth of food from Farm Foods and assaulting Lisa Horrobin on January 10. A trial over those matters will be held at the same court on March 24.