Wigan man stole £230 worth of clothing from Next store

Wigan and Leigh court

Gary Allen, 36, of Woodhouse Lane, Beech Hill, stood before Wigan justices to admit to stealing £230 worth of clothing from Next on November 30, having menaced both Raymond Brown and Bryon Austin on October 10 in an unrelated incident.

His punishment includes completing a drug dependency programme and 20 days of rehabilitation activities. He was also made the subject of a two-year criminal behaviour order which bars him from Asda Newtown and Robin Retail Park.

Susan McCarthy-Morgan, 55, from the same address, also admitted to the Next threat, was put on a drug treatment programme, ordered to complete 10 days of rehab activities and pay the same fine and compensation.