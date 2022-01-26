Wigan man stole £230 worth of clothing from Next store
A community order has been imposed on a man who stole clothes from a store and threatened two people.
Gary Allen, 36, of Woodhouse Lane, Beech Hill, stood before Wigan justices to admit to stealing £230 worth of clothing from Next on November 30, having menaced both Raymond Brown and Bryon Austin on October 10 in an unrelated incident.
His punishment includes completing a drug dependency programme and 20 days of rehabilitation activities. He was also made the subject of a two-year criminal behaviour order which bars him from Asda Newtown and Robin Retail Park.
Susan McCarthy-Morgan, 55, from the same address, also admitted to the Next threat, was put on a drug treatment programme, ordered to complete 10 days of rehab activities and pay the same fine and compensation.
But she also faces charges of stealing £160 worth of food from Farm Foods and assaulting Lisa Horrobin on January 10. A trial over those matters will be held at the same court on March 24.