Wigan man stole £700 worth of make-up
A serial thief who stole cosmetics on eight different occasions, one of them during a robbery, is awaiting his fate.
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 10:19 am
Josh Andrusjak, 27, of no fixed address, stood before Wigan justices to admit to seven charges of stealing make-up pallets from Superdrug and Boots between October 2 and 11.
There was a separate, more serious, charge of robbery against one of the Superdrug incidents on October 5.
The total amount of products stolen has been estimated at around £700.
He will be sentenced by a Bolton Crown Court judge on November 17. In the meantim he has been remanded in custody.