Wigan man stole £700 worth of make-up

Wigan and Leigh court

Josh Andrusjak, 27, of no fixed address, stood before Wigan justices to admit to seven charges of stealing make-up pallets from Superdrug and Boots between October 2 and 11.

There was a separate, more serious, charge of robbery against one of the Superdrug incidents on October 5.

The total amount of products stolen has been estimated at around £700.