Wigan man to be sentenced for downloading indecent images of children

Simon Blakeney, 59, of Grove Place, Standish, had already stood before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead guilty to possessing “child porn” images comprising 28 which fall into the severest category (A), 18 category B and 97 category C between March 2016 and July 2018.

He also admitted to downloading Torch software for the purpose of Peer 2 Peer networking which he was prevented from doing by court order and failing to complete annual notifications in accordance with the Sexual Offences Act.

He was told that he will now be sentenced on August 2.

Bolton Crown Court