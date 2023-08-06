Wigan man to be tried over claims he failed to co-operate with police
A Wigan man will go on trial next year accused of refusing to disclose who was driving his car when an offence was committed.
By Charles Graham
Published 6th Aug 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Andrew Roe, 40, of Queen Street in Platt Bridge, appeared before Manchester and Salford magistrates to deny failing to inform the authorities who was at the wheel of a Jeep Cherokee on November 17 last year when it was alleged to have been involved in an offence.
The trial will take place on February 5 next year at the same court.