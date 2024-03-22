Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ian Carrington, 39, of Kingsdown Road in Abram, appeared before Wigan and Leigh justices to face charges of possessing the blades and knuckleduster in a public place - namely Withington Lane, Aspull, on December 7, and to having the gun, causing affray and perverting the course of justice on October 7.

He was sent to appear before a Bolton Crown Court judge on March 21.