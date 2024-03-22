Wigan man to face judge on offensive weapons charges
Two flick knives, a BB gun and knuckleduster were seized from a Wigan man, a court heard.
Ian Carrington, 39, of Kingsdown Road in Abram, appeared before Wigan and Leigh justices to face charges of possessing the blades and knuckleduster in a public place - namely Withington Lane, Aspull, on December 7, and to having the gun, causing affray and perverting the course of justice on October 7.
He was sent to appear before a Bolton Crown Court judge on March 21.
No pleas have yet been entered and Carrington is on unconditional bail.