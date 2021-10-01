Wigan man to face trial over unlawful possession of a knife in public
A man who denied being in unlawful possession of a knife in public will face a crown court trial in nine months’ time.
Kevin Astle, 35, of Burley Crescent, Winstanley, had appearaed before Wigan magistrates to plead not guilty to having the bladed article illegally on The Green, Norley, on June 24. Now a Bolton judge has set his trial date for June 22 2022.
