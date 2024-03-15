Wigan man to stand trial on threatening phone call charges
A Wigan man accused of making threatening phone calls to family members has appeared in court.
John Geraghty, 53, of Whelley, is charged with making phone calls which conveyed a threat to Chloe Geraghty and Lynne Geraghty on December 26.
He is also accused of harassment without violence, in that he is alleged to have made repeated calls to Lynne Geraghty between January 7 and 8.
Geraghty pleaded not guilty to the charges and a trial will be held at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on November 26.