William Barnes, 65, of Scot Lane, Marsh Green, made the threat to PC Darbyshire on February 25, intending the officer to fear that he would kill Pamela Barnes.

He initially denied the offence, but changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Magistrates' Court

Barnes was given an 18-month community order, with 30 days of rehabilitation activities and 40 hours of unpaid work.