Wigan man walks free after mystery driver court case collapses

A Wigan man accused of failing to tell police who was driving a car when an offence was committed has walked free from court after the case against him collapsed.
By Charles Graham
Published 7th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Mark Higgins, 34, of New Street, Platt Bridge, had denied refusing to disclose the identity of Ford Kia on February 28 last year.

But before a trial could take place at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court, the prosecution offered no evidence and the accused was told he was free to go.