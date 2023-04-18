News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Bird flu: Free range eggs return as restrictions ease
2 minutes ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police
1 hour ago Mischa Barton to join rebooted Neighbours Amazon series
1 hour ago Food prices increase by up to 80% - including bread and cheese
1 hour ago UK job vacancies fall for the ninth time in a row
1 hour ago Paul O’Grady’s widow invites local community to pay respects to star

Wigan man walks free from court after being cleared of flouting a domestic abuse order

A 38-year-old has been cleared of breaching a domestic violence protection order.

By Charles Graham
Published 18th Apr 2023, 08:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 08:17 BST

A trial was held by borough magistrates after it was alleged that Nicky Parr, of Ince Green Lane, Ince, did on April 8 contravene a court order made against him by having contact with a named woman.

Read More
Floral shrine to 20-year-old cricketer killed in car smash
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He had denied the charge and at the end of the hearing, justices declared the case unproved and he was told he was free to leave.

Wigan Magistrates' CourtWigan Magistrates' Court
Wigan Magistrates' Court