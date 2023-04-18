Wigan man walks free from court after being cleared of flouting a domestic abuse order
A 38-year-old has been cleared of breaching a domestic violence protection order.
By Charles Graham
Published 18th Apr 2023, 08:17 BST- 1 min read
A trial was held by borough magistrates after it was alleged that Nicky Parr, of Ince Green Lane, Ince, did on April 8 contravene a court order made against him by having contact with a named woman.
He had denied the charge and at the end of the hearing, justices declared the case unproved and he was told he was free to leave.