Wigan man who admitted three assaults is spared jail
A Wigan man who admits assaulting three people and verbally threatened and abused two others - one of them racially - has been spared an immediate prison term.
Steven Richardson, 53, of Warrington Lane, Scholes, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to the assault by beating of one man and two women on March 3 and menacing two men last November 28. He was sentenced to a total of 22 weeks in prison although the term will be suspended for two years. The bench also ordered him to attend an alcohol treatment programme and pay compensation totalling £250.
