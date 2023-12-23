Wigan man who assaulted two people ordered to pay hundreds of pounds
A man has been ordered by Wigan justices to pay compensation to two people he attacked.
Stuart Holden, 42, of Hodder Close, Worsley Hall, appeared in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court to plead guilty to the assault by beating of Allan Mercer and Andras Koza on October 18.
He was ordered to pay £200 to each of his victims and a £100 fine.
Holden must also complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities as part of his punishment.